Cagaster of an Insect Cage: first look at the new anime on Netflix

The growing interest of the public (including Western) in anime has led the Netflix streaming platform to invest more and more insistently in this particular – as thriving – market. Cagaster of an Insect Cage, the science fiction horror series based on the manga by Kacho Hasimoto, was recently published on the famous American anime platform on Netflix in February 2020 and we, obviously, did not miss the opportunity to analyze the first episode in our usual first look. So let's dive into the dark world where dangerous giant insects dominate a now totally devastated planet Earth.

Sunsets of hope

On a day like any other, a terrible disease called Cagaster it begins to turn people into giant insects hungry for human flesh. After three decades (in which the Earth has inevitably fallen into chaos), a lonely boy named Kidou he meets a family man who, before dying, asks him to accompany his daughter to his mother. This is the beginning of the series, which in the first few minutes provides the viewer with a precise picture of the events, focusing decisively on one of the themes that we will probably also find in the following episodes: the fatalism. The anime shows us a world in ruins, in which the entire world population has suffered a drastic drop following the advent of bloody giant insects capable in a short time of razing numerous cities.

The protagonist of the series, Kidou, is an insect exterminator very skilled in combat with white weapons, able to emerge unscathed from apparently desperate situations. In this first episode we see him grappling with the not simple mission of bringing back to his mother the little Ilie, a frail little girl with light blue hair.

The pace of the story turns out to be well managed, thanks to a good mix of more excited moments and sequences with a strong emotional caliber.

In addition to the moments in which we see Kidou fighting without sparing against monstrous creatures, the authors also wanted to focus on the tangible consequences that the attack of insects had on ordinary people. The protagonists from this point of view are the children who, at least in this first episode, have been characterized very well on an introspective level, focusing not so much on stereotypical concepts tending to victimism, but on a great awareness of the world around them.

Noteworthy is the sequence in which Ilie talks to another of his peers observing the sunset; in fact, instead of letting himself be discouraged by observing the surrounding landscape, the latter proves to be able to still feel a strong sense of hope, certain that sooner or later things will change.

The same Ilie, although shocked by the premature death of her father, finally manages to gain strength by trying to react decisively to the difficulties.

Kidou, although characterized as a taciturn and almost emotionless hero, in reality – also thanks to the wise advice of his friends – proves capable of feeling empathy towards others, as demonstrated in the episode finale.

Destructive insects

The giant villain insects of the series, however, play a fundamental role in the economy of the series, capable of embodying a strong sense of relentless threat. To some spectators, insects may actually remember the monsters of the famous series The Attack of the Giants, given that their function is quite similar in the end.

Well recreated the sense of helplessness of humans against them, since the dangerous monsters also have a solid carapace that allows them to resist a lot of damage. Also noteworthy is the approach with zombies, given that infected humans, immediately after being infected, but before completely transforming themselves, can be killed by amputating the head. The hope is therefore to follow a product focused not only on action, but also able to focus on interpersonal relationships between the characters following the disaster.

The very short flashback in which we see the protagonist as a young man (who seems to have lost everything precisely because of the epidemic) could provide us with the right foothold to show us some moments before the attack of the insects, so as to make the deep sense of emptiness even more marked and desolation of the post epidemic world.

Obviously, many mysteries still to be revealed that, if managed at best during the course of the episodes, could skillfully intrigue the public. As for the technical side, the wide use of the technique 3DCG it could make the purists of animation turn up their noses, although in general the final result is good.

Even without getting to the glories of what has been seen on recent works such as Levius, the animations are – except for some movement of the characters excessively woody – generally fluid and pleasant.