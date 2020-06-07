Cafu's heartbreaking letter about the most painful moment of his life: "I lost my son in my arms"

Share it:

Cafu was champion with Brazil of the 1994 and 2002 World Cup (Shutterstock)

On September 4, 2019, Cafú's eldest son suffered a heart attack when he played soccer at the family home in the neighborhood of Alphaville, in Barueri, metropolitan region of the city of São Paulo. Before entering the hospital, the 30-year-old man, who already had a cardiac history, suffered a second heart attack and died. That was the worst day in the life of the former Brazilian winger who this Sunday remembered Marcos Evangelista de Morães in an emotional letter.

“Some things in the world are inexplicable, they have no reason to exist. And I lost my son in my arms. I tried to save him and help him, but he left. It was and is an empty feeling, a terrible feeling ", The former player wrote in a brief published by the Qatar 2022 World Cup site. "When you can't even save your own son, you feel very weak. But God took him away and I'm sure he feels good where he is. I'm sure he's laughing from above the things we do on earth. I beg that no parent experiences this heartbreaking"

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported at that time that the young man he had played a 10 minute game with friends and family, and started feeling bad while waiting for another game to start. His loved ones rushed him to a nearby clinic but it was too late.

Cafu is a FIFA ambassador (Reuters)

Cafú has gone through serious economic problems in recent months, so much so that in December 2019 its foundation created to combat inequality in the neighborhood of San Pablo where it was born, announced its closure due to financial problems, after sixteen years in operation. In a letter disclosed on its website, the organization stated that 2018 and 2019 They were "very difficult" and "hard" years due to the economic difficulties and, at a personal level, for the former right-back, "who faces one of the biggest losses of his life."

Cafu, who was a member of great European clubs like Rome or Milan, was always deeply rooted in his neighborhood. In 2002, in the World Cup final against Germany, in which Brazil gained its fifth star, the phrase “100% Jardim Irene” was written on his shirt.

