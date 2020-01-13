Caeli poses without a bra and surprises her fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Youtuber Caeli steals glances on Instagram by posting an image of him in which he appears posing without wearing a bra. Her fans are surprised and filled with flattery for how beautiful and sensual she looks.

Caeli places two new photographs of him on Instagram. In the two she looks extremely beautiful, but one is striking because she apparently didn't wear a bra under her clothes.

Caeli, who is also an influencer and currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, wears a tight black in one of his new photos and in the other he wears a long blue denim shirt and shows a shoulder.

The two images now exceed 587 thousand and 608 likes, by their more than 9.4 million followers on their official Instagram account.

Through a video, Caeli, said that the subject kissed her if his consent and although he did not say the name, some people believed that he was referring to Yoao Cabrera, who is also youtuber.

Caeli is 29 years old, originally from Mexico City and has Instagram with just over 9.4 million followers.

Caeli is a very prepared young woman. According to information in his biography, he studied languages ​​and in October 2010 he published his first YouTube video, My First Videoblog.

In 2015 he was one of the presenters of the reality show La Voz Kids in Telemundo and in 2017 he conducted The Kids Choice Awards Mexico together with Mario Bautista.







