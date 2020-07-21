Cadence of Hyrule for Nintendo Switch evolves: Season Pass DLC unveiled

Share it:

The developers of Cadence of Hyrule Crypt of the Necrodancer have presented the new DLC of the rhythm game set in the dimension of The Legend of Zelda with a video published during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini.

Fans of Cadence of Hyrule's Zeldesque themed music experience will be happy to know that the first of the three DLCs unveiled by Nintendo is available today. The expansion, proposed at the price of 5.99 euros, introduces five additional characters, like Impa that excels in ranged combat with the naginata and Aria, perfect for users who love challenges because whoever is hit while playing it is forced to Game Over!

The second DLC will instead be the Melodies package and will allow fans to access 39 unreleased tracks, including remixed editions for background music. The third and final DLC presented in the margins of the Nintendo Direct Mini is The Symphony of the Mask, an additional story that allows players to interpret Skull Kid and cross a new map to give shape to a plot based on new rhythms and songs. By wearing the Skull Kid clothes you will be able to vary the skills of your alter-ego by changing the mask worn.

Both the second and third DLC will arrive by the end of October at the price of 5.99 euros and 9.99 euros respectively. From today the Season Pass which, for 14.99 euros, allows access to the three expansions and to gods bonus costumes of Link and Zelda. Before leaving the video at the bottom of the news, we remind you that on these pages you can read our review of Cadence of Hyrule.