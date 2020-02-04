'Cable Girls' were inspired by animals to create their characters

Share it:

'Cable Girls' They become the Spice Girls.

They become the Spice Girls. The fifth season of 'Cable Girls' It will be divided into two parts.

Farewells are always sad and more when you have to do it in a series that has accompanied you for years. Chapter by chapter, you've been excited, laughed and loved your characters. But like everything in life, fictions have an end and soon, fans of 'The cable girls' must say goodbye to their dear telephone operators. The first part of season 5 it will have a premiere date on Netflix on February 14 (The second, and last, will do so in a few months). A few days after your arrival, we are left with the actresses of 'The Girls of the Cable' to talk about his characters and what this production has meant on a personal and professional level.

Netflix organized a meeting with Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández and Nadia de Santiago Y Teresa Fernández-Valdés, executive producer of Bambú. The latter highlighted the evolution of the characters in his series: "Cable girls are not so young. They are brave and intelligent women who no longer have doubts about who they are and know the place they should occupy." This opinion of Teresa coincides with that of the protagonists of this story that, in addition, released us a fun curiosity related to their characters. They were inspired in animals to build them … How do you stay?

The 'Cable Girls' actresses present season 5 of the Netflix series and tell us the best anecdote about their characters

Of the toAttendees, Blanca Suarez was in charge of telling the best anecdote related to the characters of 'The Girls of the Cable'. Lidia in the series confessed that in the first trials they had to choose an animal that they identified with the role they play. "We looked at his energy, movement and look. In my case I chose the cat; Nadia, the chick; Ana chose the squirrel and Maggie, the dolphin", said the interpreter. Another of the chascarrillos taken from this talk came from the hand of Ana Fernández, who as an absolute fan of historical events instructed Nadia in the breaks: "I told him things about history that he was investigating or reading as if they were stories."

You can see the fantastic harmony of these girls and Ana Fernández confirms it. "HIt's been four years together. We have lived very important personal things. We have fought, arranged, shared … This friendship I know will last a long time. " So be it 'Cable Girls'.