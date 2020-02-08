 C. Robert Cargill did not make any draft for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Share it:

Last night we ended the day with the news that Marvel Studios had turned to the showrunner of the series "Loki" to work on the script of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", written by Jade Bartlett. It is unknown what work Michael Waldron is going to do (rewriting from scratch or reviewing what has already been written?), But in the midst of all this movement we are having this week on the sequel to the Master of the Mystic Arts has jumped the screenwriter C. Robert Cargill to clarify that has never been involved in the project.

C. Robert Cargill was the screenwriter of the character's first film, and it is true that at the beginning of 2019 it was commented that he was going to do the sequel script, but already in the last quarter of the year it was revealed that Jade Bartlett was going to take charge of that writing. It is seen that there are still many doubts about Cargill's role in the project and therefore on Twitter he has assured that he and the original director, Scott Derrickson, they never got to give Marvel any draft of the sequel.

As it continues to appear in the news, it is worth noting that Scott (Derrickson) and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working on now is not derived from our work. Of course, I'm very excited to see where Stephen is taken next.

At the moment the film is continuing, with the same dates set at first, hence the haste that Marvel Studios has taken to find a new director (possibly Sam Raimi) after Scott Derrickson, the director of the first film and I was going to do this sequel too, I left the project after creative differences with the study.