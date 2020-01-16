Byleth from Fire Emblem is the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Byleth, the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, has been announced as the new fighter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch, both male and female.

The creator of Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai, explained in a Nintendo Direct special that due to low mobility, Byleth's grip lacks scope, but that they are a "demon away". In fact, with a bow and several long-range weapons, Byleth is well equipped for ranged combat.

Byleth's abilities come from his Hero Relic, which transforms his sword into a variety of new forms, including the Creator's Sword, Areadbhar spear, Aymr ax and Failnaught bow.

The Creator's Sword is Byleth's standard weapon, used for burst and run attacks. Like the weapon in the game Three Houses, it can be transformed into a whip for larger attacks.

The special above, for example, will push people diagonally, which they can then reach. Similarly, the whip can be used to deal with the protrusions.

Areadbhar, a long-range pole arm, is another option to keep enemies at a distance. The tip of the cord is powerful, but the shaft is weak and not suitable for close combat. Sakurai advised that players hit enemies with the sword pointing up or down. Its special lateral movement is a powerful sweep upwards.

Aymr is an ax used for powerful entries down. The use of a downward air attack creates a strong swing, which can even be used to create a meteor attack. Using Aymr for a Smash attack down swings the ax left and right, while the special down provides a devastating move similar to a Falcon Punch.

This must be loaded, and during the charging period you can move. It is recommended that players do not use it against characters that can counteract these effects, like other Fire Emblem characters, since the load can be sensed by the rival.

Finally there is the Failnaught arc that is used for neutral attack movements. It is quite standard, with the special shot of a long distance arrow. However, unlike Link's arc, the attack can keep charging until it is ready to fire.

Byleth's Smash Final is the Progenitor God Final Heaven, in which they join with Sothis for an explosive attack.

As is the tradition for Super Smash Bros. characters, there are alternative color schemes to choose from, and each alternative skin offers male or female versions of the character.

There are also costumes inspired by the leaders of each of the three Fire Emblem houses: Dimitri, Claude and Edelgard, as well as costume changes in the Three Houses plot.

Along with Byleth comes a new scenario based on Fire Emblem: the Garreg Mach Monastery of Three Houses. It consists of several of the key areas of the monastery: the market, the reception room, the bridge and the cathedral, which will rotate as the game progresses. Each area is populated by characters from Three Houses, including Petra, Dorothea, Lorenz and Ingrid.

11 Fire Emblem themes: Three Houses accompany the characters and the stage, including the Japanese and English arrangements of the main theme. This music can be played in all stages of Fire Emblem. There is also a new Fire Emblem Spirit Board full of popular characters, including Sothis as a legend class.

In addition to all Fire Emblem elements, the Challenger Pack 5 also comes with a small collection of Mii combat suits. Altair de Assassin's Creed and Rabbid represent Ubisoft, while Megaman X, Megaman Battle Network's MegaMan.EXE and Cuphead provide three new gunners.

Byleth and the additional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC will be released on January 28, 2020. In addition, Nintendo also announced that 6 new Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters will arrive before 2022.