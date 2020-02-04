By scandals with alcohol, Vicente Fernández would have eliminated the "Potrillo" from his will

Share it:

Vicente Fernandez would have removed his son, Alejandro Fernandez, from his will, because whenever he appears in the media due to some scandal, the magazine revealed Tv Notes.

The medium of shows interviewed a common friend of the family, who said that the ranchera music singer is in poor health, since again a Cancer It affects your body.

After several studies, doctors told him that the cancer had returned, this time in the intestine, ”said the interviewee.

Nevertheless, Don Chente He has not revealed his medical condition even to his wife, María del Refugio Abarca, Dona Cuquita, who suffers from diabetes, and does not want to affect his health either.

Vicente Jr. did remain in the will

In addition the clan leader Fernandez have problems with Vicente Jr., since the youngest of the family starts some business, but loses money in the process. When his father gives him advice, the son gets mad at him.

On the other hand, Alexander he always promises "that he will leave the party", but by not doing so, his mother is the one who gets upset when he finds out about a new media scandal. Even doña Cuquita You are not allowed to watch show programs, to avoid worsening your medical condition.

The family friend detailed Tv Notes Vicente modified his will a few years ago, when he began to feel bad. He added that the patriarch of the family wants Dona Cuquita not missing anything, so she will receive most of the inheritance, while Alexander It is not contemplated.

The interviewee explained that according to Don Chente, the Foal He has already received a lot of support from him and also does not suffer financially, unlike Vicente Jr. who would be named in the final document.

