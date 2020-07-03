By restructuring the Expansion League, Cimarrones de Sonora left 10 players out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The club noted that there may be even more casualties in the squad (Photo: Courtesy Cimarrones de Sonora / NortePhoto)

After the announcement of the MX Expansion League, the teams of the extinct MX Ascent They seek to make adjustments to their templates due to the change in the category regulations. With this, it also refers to the exits of the "older" players.

In that context, Maroons of Sonora announced that they are already 10 footballers who will not continue on their campus. The new names that are added to the list are Martín "Canica" Rodríguez, Pablo Gómez and Jonathan Vega.

"These three new announcements were with players who apart gave the age for this category, are from prospects with a projection to Liga MX, reason why the decision was complicated for the Directive when having to let them go ”, indicated the institution in a press release.

Due to the restructuring of the Expansion League, Cimarrones de Sonora leaves 10 footballers out (Photo: Courtesy Cimarrones de Sonora / NortePhoto)

The Herd of the Mountain assured to have a "establishment that had been prepared to face Liga and Copa MX". For this reason, he explained that "There is a good base of the campus that will give continuity to the project".

These three players join the names of Ricardo Díaz, Naelson Cárdenas, Jahir Barraza, Martín Orozco, Antonio Cortés, David Sánchez and Jonathan Martínez, who had their contract terminated and there was no renewal for the upcoming tournament.

In addition, they clarified that there may be even more casualties in the staff that so far have no technical director. "The reassembly will have to wait a bit, because once it is presented and takes the reins of the team, the new DT will be a fundamental piece in the election of the new reinforcements of the Club ”, they pointed out.

The new names that are added to the list are Martín “Canica” Rodríguez, Pablo Gómez and Jonathan Vega (Photo: Courtesy / Cimarrones de Sonora / NortePhoto)

Until now The age limit that the clubs must have in the new category is not known. However, this Friday there will be a new meeting where they will define the items that are missing from the division's regulations.

Although means like The universal point out that the tournament will be U23. There will be eight players over the age of 23, and of those eight, three may be foreigners or not trained in the country.

New competition system

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, gave the first details of the Liga de Expansión MX (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)

In the past Owners Assembly, held on June 26, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) released the new competition system which will replace Ascenso MX. There were changes of names, changes and even the dates of the beginning of the tournament.

The inaugural contest of the now MX Expansion League It will be played between August 14, 15 and 16. The reclassification will be between November 28 and 29, while the final will be played on December 19 or 20.

"The competition system will be integrated as follows: two tournaments will be held per season and a match of Champion of Champions of the Expansion League MX, which will be between the champions of both tournaments," he explained. Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, at a press conference.

This tournament will have 17 clubs and there will be 17 days in its qualification phase. Likewise, there will be a final phase made up of a new format which includes a reclassification phase.

"The first place in the general table will go directly to the semifinals, second place will advance to the quarterfinals and the next ten best placed will play a reclassification match looking for the five clubs that will complete the quarterfinal stage ”, Bonilla noted.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Chivas Femenil revealed three cases of COVID-19 positives on their campus

Cup for Mexico is a "drill" for Liga MX, alerted an official of the Ministry of Health

Pumas announced the signing of goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera with a fun video on social networks

One more positive of COVID-19 in Cruz Azul; they add 23 cases in The Machine