By La Academia, Televisa now prohibits talking about Beto Cuevas

After that in The academy presented to Beto Caves as a mentor of reality of singing, TV He doesn't want to talk about him anymore.

According to Álex Kaffie, the singer will have the same treatment as Danna Paola, whom San Angel television executives do not want because they are judges of the program.

The order (not to mention the singer) came "from above." I imagine the same will happen with Alejandra Guzmán, ”wrote the show communicator in his column‘ Sin Lisonja ’.

Therefore, Televisa programs are now prohibited from talking about Beto Cuevas or giving him any kind of promotion. And, according to Kaffie, the Guzman could have the same fate, because it was presented last Sunday at the reality show of TV Azteca.

How will this fall to the singer, who is presenting his new material: "Collateral"?

