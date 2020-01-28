By intimate video filtering! Noelia lost the opportunity to sing to the Pope

Share it:

One of the most loved international stars by Mexicans is Noelia, who with her tenderness, humor and good vibes makes her one of the most beloved figures in social networks broke the silence in an interview with Selling.

Through an exclusive interview with the renowned show program, the interpreter of ‘Give me a Reason’ confessed that by leaking an intimate video, she lost the opportunity to sing to Pope John Paul II!

For the same problems that this man was creating (his stepfather Topy Mamery) … the monster that, caused a problem with the label so that this could not be done".

Gossip about his person affected Noelia

The star, which has sold more than 10 million copies with its records, agreed that not being able to sing to the Pontiff caused him great pain:

"The pain of not being able to accept an invitation for me as symbolic and as significant as going to sing to the Pope, in a very important activity, not being able to go and understand that what was coming on top of me was that they wanted to destroy everything".

In 2003, at the peak of success, when Noelia worked more than ever, the existence of an intimate video was announced, in addition to making it known that the star allegedly suffered from bipolarity.

"(…) I didn't even imagine the video, on top of the success they announce the existence of the video, that I am bipolar, that I need to take medication".

Thus, the interpreter of "Candela" had to live an ordeal after seeing her privacy exposed and affirming that she was bipolar, however, the pretty blonde has always faced problems with her head up:

"(…) put on my best face and with all the strength I faced it. I was very scared because I felt that I was disrespecting my family, my entire audience, it was a long process".

Thus, Noelia explains that she finally accepted her sensuality and made it part of it:

"(…) Little by little I gave myself to make a union of my sensuality, and they were focused on that, in destroying my career, and going from girl to woman I decided to uncover completely, to be sensual, to unite my music with my sensuality".

Here the revealing interview of the star that has more than 10 hits Radio on the popularity charts of Latin Billboard and 3 successes in Billboard dance in English:

