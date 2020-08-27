“Butcher will have a hard time accepting Becca’s son”

Share it:

In addition to this interview with the showrunner of The Boys, we point out the latest comments from the interpreter of Billy Butcher, in which he talks about the next events that will be broadcast in the unpublished episodes.

Karl Urban discussed the news of the second season with i ComicBook.com reporters, specifically about how his character will react in front of Homelander and Becca’s son: “Well, without giving too much away, we know that Billy Butcher has a certain idea about superheroes. He doesn’t like them and his wife’s son is a superhero, this prejudice is an integral part of his character and it’s not easy to put it aside, especially in this situation“.

The interview then focuses on Homelander: “There will certainly be an evolution in the way Billy sees Homelander, although he is unlikely to find him a nice person. But for now the priority for Butcher is getting his wife back, Homelander is no longer so important. It will be an interesting journey, this season we will see him try to win back Becca and to do so he will have to face the darker sides of his character and the viewers will understand that before knowing her he was a person out of his mind.“. If you are looking for more rumors about the season that will make its debut on September 4th, we recommend this interview to an actor from The Boys.