But why did Jason Momoa stay in the Golden Globe tank top?

To heat the evening of the Golden Globes 2020, he thought about it Jason Momoa. The actor of Aquaman he walked the red carpet with his wife Lisa Bonet, very elegant in a Tom Ford green velvet jacket and a pair of black Valentino trousers but once in the room, he thought it well to take off his jacket and stay … in a tank top. Yes you read that right. No shirt, t-shirt or other more conventional garment at a gala evening but a simple black tank top. The cameras did not miss Momoa's "casual outifit" which literally sent the internet on tilt. But it's not what it seems. Behind this choice to show biceps (and what biceps!) There are a couple of reasons that show you how Jason Momoa in a tank top and without a jacket is actually a real knight, not only towards his wife.

Jason Momoa remains in the Golden Globes tank top for good reason

Jason Momoa shows up at the 77th edition of the Golden Globes hand in hand with his wife Lisa Bonet. The two opted for a matchy outfit in shades of green. She with a very light chiffon dress by Fendi Couture, he with a Tom Ford green velvet jacket and black Velentino trousers. All coordinated with a Cartier watch and brooch. Once in the room, however, Jason took off his jacket and remained with his pants and a very simple black tank top. Everything was framed by the cameras because the actor Brian Cox, who got up to go and collect his award for best actor for a drama series (Succession), passed right next to the table where Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were sitting. The vision literally threw the fans who went wild on Twitter.

But the actor's admirers also noted where his jacket was: on Lisa Bonet's shoulders. The actor kindly offered his jacket to his cold wife by making a gesture of extreme gallantry. Gesture that was appreciated not only for being sooo romantic, but also because of the toned biceps of Aquaman they are always a good sight.

Jason Momoa then (unfortunately) put on his jacket to present 2 Golden Globes nominations next to his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, returning very elegant. Probably the question you asked yourself is: but couldn't he put a t-shirt or a shirt under his jacket? The answer is provided by the stylist Jeanne Yang, who oversaw the couple's outfit and who asked questions by people he said: “When I work with Jason and Lisa I always try to coordinate their looks. An all green for a dress would have been too much and since Jason is somewhat unconventional and very aware of sustainability, we decided to reuse a pair of black Valentino pants that he had already worn in the past and chose to buy a Tom Ford blazer. Because for the Golden Globes we chose a tank top instead of a shirt because it's more reflective of his personality. " In short, if these are the reasons why we saw Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes, we just have to do chapeau to a person who proves to be a superhero not only on the screen.

