"But what happened here?": The big mistake that gave Recre the second goal against Osasuna

January 22, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Recreativo de Huelga, of Second B, gave the surprise by scoring two goals to Osasuna in the first part of the 16th match of the Copa del Rey. The premises were ahead in the 13 ', however, the most striking goal was the second due to the goalkeeper's blunder.

After a corner, goalkeeper Juan Pérez cleared with his fist held high. Unai García, rojillo defender, caught the rejection but then he He also failed to clear it. That's when he found Roncaglia and in the end, they finished the play putting the ball in his own goal.

