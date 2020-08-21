but new information on season 6 already arrives!

Share it:

While everyone is anxiously awaiting the publication on Netflix of the first part of Lucifer 5, the showrunners of the series are already working on the sixth season which, as we all know, will also be the last.

In particular, there will be a shift towards some social issues, and the complex story of the movement will also be treated Black Lives Matter, created to stem US police violence against people of color. They were to reveal it Ildy Modrovich e Joe Henderson that in these hours I am working on the drafting of the last episodes.

As the showrunners recalled, it is still a detective series and, this particular moment necessarily had to be told to the spectators: “When we got back to the writers room, we thought about that we are still a detective series and we wondered how we have contributed to talking about the systemic problems gripping our world. So we decided we wanted to talk about it. We will therefore write something that will deal with the topic directly and we are very happy about it “.

Modrovich then added that she wanted to really speak to the hearts of the spectators, trying to shake the conscience of the public: “We want to talk about all this through our characters in an emotional and non-rhetorical way”.

The entire cast of the series participated in the drafting of this important episode and, in particular, the actors DBWoodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Tom Ellis who have repeatedly exposed themselves during the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. Modrovich explained that everyone was clamoring for the series to deal with a a very delicate but very topical subject.

Meanwhile, the new images of Lucifer 5 further increase the hype. It is very close to its release. To find out what will happen in the new episodes we just have to wait.