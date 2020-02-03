But Jason Momoa skinny and receding hairline? It is the (ingenious) idea of ​​Super Bowl advertising

Share it:

There Super Bowl advertising starring Jason Momoa aired for the first time on Sunday 2 February 2020 on the occasion of the long-awaited evening of the match, it left everyone speechless, showing us a completely unexpected side of the famous actor who became popular thanks to the series Game of thrones and the movie Aquaman.

Jason Momoa in the Super Bowl 2020 commercial

Chosen as celebrity endorsement by the Rocket Mortgage, which deals with mortgages and financing, the Jason Momoa's advertisement transmitted during the Super Bowl 2020 it is not the Jason that we all know and love madly, but a 2.0 version that is decidedly more slim and thinned, practically 'impalpable'. But where did his go muscles bloated, the immense height and, above all, its thick wild hair? If we are usually used to seeing the husband of Lisa Bonet (from which he had two sons) in all its magnificent and imposing splendor on the other of its meter and 93 of height for 89 kilos of weight, here in the spot aired during the Super Bowl Jason Momoa he had fun not taking himself too seriously by showing himself 'natural' (or at least that's what they would like us to believe.

Inside the video, the 41-year-old Hawaiian, once he returns home, can finally quit the role of sex symbol for "relax and feel completely comfortable in your own skin”, Just like he says. So it is that Jason begins to take off his shoes with the internal lift, lowering himself by 10 cm, then taking off the fake muscles of his arms and chest, tearing away his fabulous abs to show us a dry and slender physique (obviously recreated on a computer). Ok we weren't ready for all this, where the heck did those wrinkling rugby muscles go that made him famous? In this new version Momoa more than the much feared Khal Drogo, or the terrible warlord of the gods community Dothraki who played in Game of Thrones, looks more like a confetti thrower now retired. But why must those of Rocket Mortgage help us witness all this, what have we done wrong?

The spot does not end here, however, in the continuation of the clip, in fact, Jason, once sunk on the sofa with his minute physicist, gives the coup de grace to his fame as a sex symbol by removing his toupee to show us – and with a certain pride – his almost bald head. Yes, this is really too much for us too: who would have ever imagined seeing the beautiful actor of Baywatch reduced to this state? In reality, the advertisement created by Rocket Mortgage is truly ingenious since in a matter of a few hours it has already become viral all over the world, showing us the most fun and self-deprecating side of Jason Momoa who, at the end of the spot, is saved by wife Lisa Bonet during a 'very dangerous' fitness session. Ok this Momoa is really a cool crazy, there are no more doubts!

