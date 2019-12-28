But is there really a divorce behind Kate Middleton's gesture that dodges Prince William in a video?

Share it:

There is only one recurring theme that beats the fake news about the death of Queen Elizabeth (who has already passed away at least 300 times for the web) and are the rumors of divorce on the Dukes of Cambridge. But it is true that Kate Middleton and William They separate? For years everyone has been talking about Kate and William's divorce and one of the latest evidence that you are talking about a crisis would be a gesture in a video now viral in which Kate Middleton is seen abruptly moving the hand of her husband who wants to caress her shoulder during the recording of the cooking program with Mary Berry. We show it to you, so you can get an idea too.

Surrounded by a climate that cannot be more Christmas, it is evident in the eyes of anyone who in this video between Kate and William there is a little bit of maretta. You don't need to be a body language expert to understand that the Duchess was not comfortable with her husband's hand on her shoulder, right? But since nobody was on the set to understand what really happened, a thousand assumptions can be made, but the reason for that gesture is known only by the Dukes of Cambridge. It is not easy for them to appear happy as any couple or angry as any couple because the gossip between Kate and William he grows nigh. Since Kate Middleton and Prince William are there for all to see, anyone expects them to be happy and if they are not (as it happens to everyone) the news of a divorce starts immediately.

Are Kate and William going apart or is Kate's gesture in the video all normal?

This photo was taken on December 18, 2019, after Kate's famous gesture of anger at William. The Dukes of Cambridge went to a family dinner and are smiling and in tune again. So what happens? Karwai TangGetty Images

Between the escape of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in America for Christmas, the scandal of Prince Andrea and Brexit this year the Queen has no peace and the divorce gossip between Kate Middleton and Prince William does not help. The world tabloids, to see Kate abruptly move her husband's hand for more during the recordings of a TV program, have titled that the separation is imminent and that Kate Middleton, who is usually always in the public and always discreet, is exasperated because she let herself go in this way without filters.

Elle US, on the other hand, says that it's all the fault of the usual discretion of the royals: it's true, the moment you see in the video is really akward, but in reality Kate moves not because she is angry, just because it is not appropriate to show PDA – that is Public Display of Affection – during an official meeting. You have seen them many times embraced or hand in hand but never during formal events because Kate and William are super rigorous in this.

So is it a matter of confidentiality or is there something else? What if Kate simply resented something that said her husband off screen (and that neither you nor we will ever know) and his resentment were all a normal consequence of a couple squabble?

We are talking about two who managed to overcome the rumors of a betrayal of Prince William unharmed (the one with the marquise Rose Hanbury, Kate's ex-friend) and that despite the media pressure, the three children and the weight of the Crown hanging over them always seem united and serene so the divorce rumors are a 50 and 50: like all couples in the world have a good chance of lasting but as many of burst. Why is the whole world leaning towards the second option?

Kate and William at an event on November 12, 2019. Mark CuthbertGetty Images

The gesture by Kate Middleton who dismisses William with anger despite the cameras catches the eye especially because it is not part of the classic behaviors of Kate, who is always rigorous, never out of place, always perfect. For once we see her let herself go in a decidedly spontaneous way, everyone points their finger on their stability as a couple. Kate has every right to be herself and Prince William to try to make up with his wife without the world getting ready to see them separated forever.