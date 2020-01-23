But how happy is Meghan Markle of her new life in Canada? The photos with Archie and his dogs prove it

Share it:

The latest news about Meghan Markle walking with his baby Archie in photo live from Canada reveal the background to the retreat of the Royal Family with which she and Prince Harry said goodbye to the royal family and official commitments to live a freer life. From Meghan's smile in a trekking outfit while clutching the baby in the baby carrier Archie Harrison (who is now 8 months old) and keeps her two dogs on a leash it is perfectly clear that for her the transfer was a relief: she doesn't care even about the paparazzi who chase after her in search of unpublished images of the Duchess of Sussex and indeed, seems to be very happy.

Harry and Meghan they launched the bomb on 9 January 2020 last, opening the doors to a new era for their family. After endless speculations, fake news and official press releases, the Sussex finally had to give up their royal duties – despite the prince's will. Harry who in a very touching speech said he was sorry – in favor of one new life in Canada. In these two weeks in which Harry stayed in London to fix things with Queen Elizabeth and to close the last official events already scheduled, the paparazzi have filmed Meghan several times outside their home in Vancouver Island: first together with two women's associations , then at the airport to pick up a friend of hers and finally in the woods with little Archie while walking her dogs.

But why didn't you see photos like these before and now yes?

The reason lies precisely in the revolution that the prince Harry and Meghan Markle they did with the announcement of the withdrawal from the Royal Family: by failing in their commitments of senior royals they also renounced the "protection" from the media and the paparazzi, which tacitly requires photographers not to take pictures of the royals while doing normal things such as accompanying children to school or a walk.

Of Kate Middleton and of the children you see very few similar photos: now that Meghan and Harry I'm out of the system, photographers will take more and more pictures of the Dukes of Sussex in their normal moments, just like they do with other celebs.

And Prince Harry is no exception: on Monday 20 January 2020 he was seen landing at Vancouver airport and the paparazzi were there to take him back.

How they will balance their desire for privacy with this growing attention of the media who are now freer to take them back in situations like that of Meghan walking with Archie in the woods is all to be seen. But the happiness of the Duchess of Sussex to see the stolen shots in Canada tells you what you want to know: now that Harry has also arrived in their new home, they are ready to start a different and (perhaps) more peaceful life.

