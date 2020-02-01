But does Kate Middleton really miss Harry? Could it be nostalgia?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You always see her serene, perfect in her outfits and confident in her projects, but behind the smiles of Kate Middleton there is much more than what you see: his reaction to #Megxit, the withdrawal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family is not as positive as it may seem. The documentary on Harry and Meghan aired on ABC on January 29, 2020 revealed that the divorce from the royal family was very painful for Harry but sources close to the Duchess of Cambridge say that Kate Middleton is not doing well at all: she misses her brother-in-law with whom he has always had a beautiful and well-meaning relationship and he is afraid that there is no going back.

Harry, Kate and William when they were the Fab 3. Jeff SpicerGetty Images

Difficult to see an emotion on Kate Middleton's face and yes, maybe you didn't expect it because it's always perfect, but in reality the reports after the farewell of Harry and Meghan and their move to Canada confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling "deeply wounded"from the choice of the brothers in law. Indeed, according to the royal insiders (via US Weekly) the latest news about Kate Middleton they want her tired, anxious and sad because of her distance from Harry.

He has almost no time to rest and when he tries to sleep his head always goes to the situation. She hopes to be able to talk to Harry. She misses her and is afraid that they will never be as close as they once were.

The relationship between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry it has always been beautiful: they have known each other for more than 10 years, have lived difficult and cheerful moments together and have progressively moved away since the beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, which has slightly shifted the balance of the Royal Family.

Now that the Fab Four no longer exist and there is only a difficult geographical distance to bridge, Kate Middleton has to deal with two things: the first, sentimental, is the absence of a relationship with brother-in-law Harry with whom, so say the people who are close to her, she hopes to re-establish a relationship. The second is purely professional: now that i Sussex they are gone and they will no longer actively work for the Crown, the work at home has doubled and so also the spotlight on Kate and Prince William, future sovereigns and currently the only ones working royals young people in the family (and therefore more attractive to the press).

READ: Superman & Lois series in development by The CW One of Kate and Harry's latest releases in 2019. WPA PoolGetty Images

Sources close to the royals (the ones left, at least!) Say the latest news about Kate Middleton are not good: she feels anxious about the weight that her brothers-in-law have left on her but also for the loss of her brother-in-law and her grandchild Archie Harrison, with whom at the beginning of the year he said he wanted to create a magical relationship to unite the family.

Um … well, it went as it went and if there is a positive thing in all this slaughterhouse created by Megxit is that you have been able to discover a more human side of Kate Middleton that hardly comes out if you look only at appearances. In addition to beautiful clothes, smiles and spontaneity there are personal concerns that cannot be shouted to the world and that must be discovered by reading between the lines of a friendship – that between Kate and Harry – which lasted more than 10 years for better or for worse.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE