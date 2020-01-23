But do the pause for reflection work? For Channing Tatum and Jessie James it would seem so

Share it:

Channing Tatum is Jessie James they are back together and they are giving their relationship another chance. The gossip rumors that wanted the muscular Channig as his future love Charlize Theron, have already been proven wrong. Sorry Charlize! Channing and Jessie, who had declared the end of their story in November, they seem to have retraced their steps and have decided to start again. The breakdown occurred mainly due to the distance and the numerous work commitments: Channing mainly in America where there is also his daughter Everly, 6 years old, had with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan and Jessie in England. Apparently, however, the break did more than good for the two, who had already been spotted together in Los Angeles in December, but there was no confirmation of their status, given that precisely, they had remained on excellent terms. Apparently Cupid fired a second arrow and Channing Tatum and Jessie James started this 2020 under the sign of love.

Channing Tatum and Jessie James are a couple again

As a source told E! News, Channing Tatum and Jessie James "Are fully back together" which translated would mean that the two are officially back to being a couple. The English actor and singer had started their relationship in October 2018 and after a year of dating the breaking news. Breakage due more to the distance and work commitments that did not allow the couple to be together. But apparently there is a solution to everything when love is involved and after a month's break, Jessie James and Channing Tatum they make fixed pair again.

Before this news spread, Channing Tatum and Jessie James had been seen together in the Restoration Hardware department store in Los Angeles. Dressed very casual and in a good mood, there was only confirmation that despite the separation the two had remained friends. But apparently there was something more in the air …

The source a IS! he then said: "They have taken a few separate weeks but lately they have decided that they care about each other very much. They look very happy to spend time together again. ”

Really quality time together as the source reported that Jessie would spend the following weeks at the actor's house. In short, that Channing Tatum and Jessie James getting back together seemed to be only a matter of time and for this newly found couple, the year seems to have started with the best wishes.

We meanwhile hope that Jessie and Channing make some bets again to see photos like this again! #teamjessie

