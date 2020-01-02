But did you recognize Meghan Markle in the photo as a child on Instagram? She was already a queen!

Share it:

Meghan Markle in teen version she appeared on Instagram to make you peek into the childhood of a woman who in a few years has become one of the strongest female figures of the decade just ended. Meghan Markle pictured as a child on Instagram it's depopulating, but without a caption would you have recognized it?

Of the Meghan Markle actress and blogger and the woman who became after royal wedding with the Prince Harry you know everything, as well as its royal version and the versatile fashion influencer. But from the first, do you really know everything? In this case the photos that pop out of the album of memories and go viral on social media help you build the puzzle of his childhood together with Doria Ragland and to father Thomas Markle, before the divorce. Already shooting with her first high school boyfriend as a real prom queen had gone around the Internet, but this baby Meghan Markle at 11 years old with i hair afro and open smile (and a look 90's that more can not be) beats all the other photos.

Meghan today! michela fiorentino capoferri / eva novelliGetty Images The hair look has definitely changed, but in the photo Meghan Markle as a child he has the same face and the same expression that you have come to know in these 2 years as a royal together with Prince Harry. Over the years Meghan has straightened her hair, which she has been wearing for years (ever since she wore the clothes of Rachel Zane in Suits) and that after the pregnancy of the little Archie born in May 2019 has enriched with extensions to make them more voluminous. To see her with her natural hair also in other shots that run on the web, one wonders: would it not have been beautiful and inclusive at best to welcome a new member of the Royal Family with afro-style hair? READ: Ewan McGregor excited to be able to play an Obi-Wan closer to Alec Guinness Already his mother Doria Ragland at the wedding in May 2018 had brought a breath of joy and inclusion in a decidedly bourgeois, super formal and very "white" event. Meghan Markle never denies her origins and on the contrary, highlights them as she can by supporting associations and projects close to Africa, but seeing her with her natural hair take place next to the Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace it wouldn't be bad at all, would it? Duchess, think again: how about going back to your look Meghan Markle first restyling? Giovanna Gallo

