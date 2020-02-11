But did you recognize her Adele slim? Pictured at Bey and Jay Z's Oscar Party looks like another person

Share it:

Hello Adele! The English singer made a surprise appearance on the night of the Oscar 2020 showing up not to one, but to 2 Oscar party and from the photos it appears lost weight and very different from the Adele we are aware of. During the Christmas season, the singer had taken a holiday in Anguilla with Harry Styles, during which picture of Adele thin It's changed. A fan who had met her on the beach, had revealed to people that Adele told her that she had lost 45 kilos and was very happy. On Sunday evening, after the Academy Awards ceremony he took part first in the party of Madonna and Guy O’Seary and subsequently to that of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Chateau Marmont. And it is precisely here that she showed off a very tight dress that revealed an increasingly toned and fit body. The Skyfall singer had indeed revealed that after separating from her husband Simon Konecki, had started with Sirt diet and exercise to feel good and take better care of your son Angelo. This new version of the singer had worried some fans why Adele would be far too thin, but the singer and those around her seem to reaffirm her newfound serenity also thanks to a new physical form.

Adele at the Oscar party, the photo on Instagram



Adele he's doing great. Despite the concern of the fans The British singer has in fact taken part in 2 parties after the night of the Oscar 2020. The first organized by Madonna and the second at the Chateau Marmont held by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It is precisely at this party that the Polish presenter Kinga Rusin took a picture with Adele on Instagram, which has left everyone speechless and has obviously gone around the web.

In this post we see aAdele slim wearing an elegant dressed Ralph and Russo sparkling with leopard print, super snug that the band and shows a very narrow waist. To complete the look of theAdele skinny, the blonde hair gathered, eyes in evidence with a strong make up and 2 large golden earrings to give that bling touch.

In the long message that accompanies the post, King Rusin wrote that what is not seen is that Adele is wearing slippers that were given at the party entrance. “I talked to Adele about … shoes. Everyone had slippers at the entrance … I had a conversation with Adele on my high heels (she urged me to put on the slippers she had on her feet) ".

There party of Beyoncé and Jay-Z after the 2020 Oscars it was very exclusive. Only 200 guests who had fun singing and dancing the super couple's hits until late at night (great idea those of the slippers at the entrance!).

A source present at the party revealed to People that he was truly surprised to see Adele thin: “It looked extraordinary and so high. He had a very thin life and a beautiful hourglass figure in a beaded leopard dress. She took off her shoes and danced on the dance floor. Then she sat down with Nicole Richie and they chatted for a while. "

The loss of weight of Adele, it is only what is visible in a much more important transformation. A few months ago People, in an interview with a person close to the English singer, had always commented on the transformation of Adele today:

It is easy to focus only on its physical transformation, but it is actually something bigger. It got to the point where she wasn't feeling very well. He knew he had to change something because he wanted to be the healthiest mother possible. It wasn't about losing weight. Her weight loss occurred because she stopped drinking and is eating healthy food. But now he also loves his physical transformation. She is more self-confident, she dresses differently and on the whole she is happier.

From Drake 's party, to photos on Instagram' s profile Adele Christmas, until the latter at the post-Oscar party, we also want to focus on the path of change that the English singer has made. As a demonstration that with willpower and perseverance you can really feel good and get positive results.

