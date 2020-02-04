But did you notice Shakira's speaking movement at the Super Bowl? Here is its (beautiful) meaning

Share it:

A few hours away from the incredible live with protagonists Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at Super Bowl 2020 we still find it difficult to elect our favorite moment. To say "everybody, every single second"Vale? The show of the two artists celebrated the Latin people and was a hymn to the origins. And also the moment of the show that most of all remained impressed on the people of the web, or Shakira and its movement of tongue, it has a very specific meaning that has to do with its roots. Since it went viral on the web, it is impossible that you have not seen it, but since it is one of the topical moments of theHalf Time Show 2020, deserves a loop view (with volume on)

But what does the movement of Shakira's language at the Super Bowl? It is not a random choice, but you can give it a precise interpretation: given the very important references of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their show the importance of origins (and being "Born in the USA"), also in his piece the Colombian artist has chosen to send a message. The meaning? A link with his Lebanese origins: that gesture is called Zaghrouta and in the culture of the Middle East and North Africa it has an important value that is associated with weddings and special anniversaries. Women do it and when it happens, it means that that moment must be remembered. If you want to express joy, don't say it in words: why verbalize it when you can howl it like Shakira does?

Shakira is a Colombian top artist, but her father is from Lebanon: a connection that he often inserts in his songs and that you also find in his favorite dance, the belly dance that made her famous in the world. Obviously in the frenzy of the show not everyone understood that that language movement was not only a way to party and entertain, but a nice reference to the origins of Shakira and in fact the memes that run mainly on Twitter revolve around the euphoria charge that it gives the sound and wild movement of tongue dance.

Now that you know there's more behind it – like in the whole show Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl, of course – you can enjoy the live from Miami again and again with greater enthusiasm. Because music is beautiful even when it is only rhythm, but if it has a meaning behind it, it is even stronger.

