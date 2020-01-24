But did you do the #DollyPartonChallenge on Instagram? What it is and why it is conquering ALL (also us)

Share it:

You have already noticed the viral meme that runs on social media and is called #DollyPartonChallenge? We are sure of it – as long as you haven't already posted it on your feed – also because celeb like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Garner, Ellen Degeneres adore him and they turned him into a real catchphrase that spread on Instagram wildfire, both in the serious and in the funny version (read: meme with cats you can't say no to).

The meme is super simple, it's a collage consisting of four photos for four different social networks: a professional version for LinkedIn, a reassuring for Facebook, an influencer art for Instagram and a sexier one for Tinder. Four shots that say how many different things you can be, which reveal your online faces and their many facets. The declinations of the meme combined with hit TV series, food and yes, cats, are super fun. Have you already done yours?

#DollyPartonChallenge, what the Instagram viral meme is and how it was born

You would never say it, but to start the Instagram trend viral most loved of the celebrities of this (eternal) January 2020 was a 74 year old diva of world music Dolly Parton: Didn't you expect that one of her age could launch a viral meme on Instagram?

Dolly Parton she is a music diva who started the country genre (and is also the godmother of Miley Cyrus) and first published the collage on her Instagram profile with the caption "Get you a woman who can be it all", a sort of poster so you can be multiple things at once. And do you know what is there? From that moment the social networks are full of his #DollyPartonChallenge

Miley Cyrus on Instagram he created a series of ad hoc shots (it is clear from the use of contrasting colors) to celebrate his godmother, who as the caption says "has gone viral on a social media that she doesn't even use"(chapeau).

Jennifer Garner followed Miley closely and Oprah as well in the end, in the version Tinder, threw her on laughing.

ISllen Degeneres he played with irony especially on the Instagram-style photo, publishing a like-proof shot with famous friends like Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara and Michelle Obama.

You must also see that of Timothée Chalamet: it is not flour of his sack but if you have a crush for him the photo Tinder – style deserves.

But let's get to the meme of cats that Instagram users have come up with since #DollyPartonChallenge. We know you are looking forward to them.

And even those with serial declination are not bad at all. Type: SATC's Samantha is Tinder, isn't it?

The applications of the #DollyPartonChallenge are so infinite that you can apply them to everything: animals, personal photos but also to food.

The way you present yourself on social networks actually follows a very precise pattern and photographic logic that you might not have noticed before putting them black and white in the collage. If you want to do it too and you have 4 photos to post that tell how you are online, you can directly use the internal Instagram tool that allows you to create the frame: nothing is won but if Miley Cyrus says it is funny and the underlying message it's so empowerment, why shouldn't you do it too?

