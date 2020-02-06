But as a divorce and crisis, Kate Middleton and Prince William in Wales were more in love than ever

Share it:

There are cold winds in London: even if you are part of a Royal Family like Kate Middleton and Prince William, the latest news on abandonments and scandals did not favor a good start of 2020 for i Dukes of Cambridge. Even for them the rumors and gossip have never stopped and the divorce rumors of Kate and William they have been chasing each other for some time. But what's true? To see i gestures of affection that they traded in Wales, nothing at all: since they are a rarity, being William and Kate super reserved, seeing them smile and touch each other during an official event is a pure rarity.

One of the photos of Kate and William walking around Wales in early February 2020, during an official event. Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

Second people, the Prince William he would also have told one of the fans who came to greet the couple on an official visit to Wales than his daughter Charlotte is "Lovely"or rather adorable, just like his wife. We already knew it, but William is not used to letting go of such sweet words towards Kate especially when I am on duty, or around events on behalf of His Majesty.

Touching yourself in public? (Almost never. There is a role to be respected and they are technically in the workplace, certainly not the most suitable place to pamper yourself.

In Wales however, between table football matches, shared ice cream and walks on the Swansea promenade seemed perfectly at ease.

One of Kate's affectionate gestures towards William in Wales. Samir HusseinGetty Images

The rumors of crisis between Kate Middleton and William they started with the gossip of his betrayal with the marquise Rose Hanbury, a great friend of the couple. They became even more aggressive after the publication of a video at Christmas 2019, when Kate Middleton he dodges William's hand from his shoulder almost annoyingly during a TV recording. There break with the Royal Family of Harry and Meghan he then put the icing on the cake at a not easy period: the insiders say that Kate Middleton feels a lot of nostalgia for her brother-in-law and feels overwhelmed by events, also because the load of responsibility for her and her husband – who also have three dependent children and a private relationship to run – from now on will not be indifferent.

READ: The Avengers, no. 13 Kate and William in Wales. WPA PoolGetty Images

see them divide an ice cream in Wales it is a breath of fresh air and reassures everyone that not, Kate and William are not in crisis (at least apparently: what happens within the walls of Kensington Palace is another story) and they team up to protect themselves from gossips and gossip. This has always been their strategy, the formula that has also worked for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip who have been together for over 60 years. And that, if you think about it, William and Kate also have in common with Harry and Meghan: they too have decided to join forces to protect themselves from unrestrained gossip. Will it work to silence (or at least stand-by) gossip and fake news?

