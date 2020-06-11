Businessmen who denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara for corruption suffered an attack with firearms

Share it:

Businessmen who denounced the Mexican medalist suffered an attack with firearms (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

Entrepreneurs who they denounced Ana Gabriela Guevara, holder of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), suffered an attack with guns this Wednesday.

This was announced by the journalist Víctor Hugo Arteaga, in the newspaper Record. According to your information, five cars attacked a BMW vehicle in which they were traveling with firearms The entrepreneurs of Cocinas Industriales Multifuncionales de Calidad S.A. de C.V. (CIMSA).

"We were coming in the car and some people in a Nissan truck were watching us, we recognized one of them and went to chase her ”, Rafael Sánchez Cano, legal representative of the company, told Record.

The victims are safe and are protected against possible new attacks against them (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

Sánchez Cano explained that they managed to flee and confirmed that all are safe thanks to the armor of the car in which they were traveling. "Suddenly, more or less five vehicles found us and attacked us, We managed to flee a block and a half or so, but they were shooting at us with heavy caliber weapons, ”he said.

It should be noted that the Boca del Río Prosecutor's Office is still unaware of this fact. Infobae Mexico The authorities were contacted, but they denied that there had been an attack of this type in the entity until this Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources close to Sánchez Cano, entrepreneurs are sheltered. In addition, they are preparing to file a complaint about the attack they suffered.

The company denounced extortion by Conade officials (Photo: screenshot)

And is that Cisma filed a complaint on May 21 with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) against Ana Guevara and other officials for extortion. In addition, on June 5 the businessmen ratified their claim before the Prosecutor's Office.

According to the company's complaint, Conade simulated the tender to assign the "Food Supply Contract for Athletes and Trainers". In addition, they indicate that Guevara requested “moches” for assigning a contract of 16.5 million pesos.

This tender has the number AA-011L6I001-E51-2019, effective from August 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019. In addition, the complaint was filed after 35 days after the Veracruz State Attorney General's Office (FGE) did not give the FGR notice of the complaint FEADPD / ZC-V / 083/2020 in which the head of the Now add members of your team.

Part of the complaint filed with the FGR (Photo: Twitter @arteaganoticias)

In addition to the owner of the Conade, they accused their collaborators of collaborating Sergio Monroy, deputy general manager, Omar Hernández, deputy director of administration, Eric Delgado Blas, supplier manager, Maricela de la Cruz, coordinator of the legal area, and Filiberto Otero Salas, holder of the Internal Control Body.

This joins various scandals of alleged corruption of dependence on Mexican sport. However, on several occasions, Ana Gabriela has denied the allegations.

"I want to point out that I HAVE ALWAYS FOLLOWED LEGALITY AND INSTRUCTED CONADE STAFF IN THE SAME WAY SO THAT YOU LIKE BEING DRIVED, ”said the official in a statement on May 21.

Guevara has denied the accusations against him on several occasions (Photo: Screenshot)

On June 2, the former sprinter assured that it is not possible to make embezzlements with the money of the Fund for High Performance Sport (Fodepar), although there are indications to the contrary.

"This budget adequacy is only carried out by approval. This means that the resource that the trust receives is committed, there is no way to triangulate, there is no way to make a second lane ”, he asserted in an open parliament of the Chamber of Deputies.

