Business Fish: review of the bizarre series on VVVVID

It was 2015 when up Facebook come on Line (oriental messaging app) debuted the sticker set Business Fish or Career Fish in Italian, starring a classic Japanese office worker with a fish head. A Twitter account and an Instagram account have been created around the figure of the Business Fish, which are still more active than ever. The surreal character was born from Y's penciluichiro Ono, with a series of humorous comics online for the company Quan.

According to some international newspapers, including the The Guardian, if Business Fish had been created in 2005, it could have had a personal ringtone, complete with a TV commercial. Unfortunately, we cannot say that we have completely avoided the "threat": last June Quan announced a collaboration with Toho, for the serialization of a 6-episode anime, which debuted on July 7 and is now available on VVVVID. Peculiarity of production is to be made with motion capture; but the initial charm failed to make us turn a blind eye to a forgettable and not very funny writing.

Panic Fish

Certainly the most difficult task for the authors was to be able to build a valid warp, using as a starting point a sticker and a humorous comic without a solid narrative background. The result is a trivial script, which does not encourage the viewer to continue watching, and a cast of unattractive characters who cannot leave their mark, starting from the protagonist.

The series is set in an unspecified world, where it seems that humans and fishmen manage to live in serenity. Among the hybrids there is Tai Uowaki, a white collar of the company Sea Vision, with the body of a human being and the head of a fish. Tai's life is not very easy and it is studded with various failures: in the workplace he is a model employee, who always tries to give his best, and would like to be a good example for young people who do not want to work hard, but the relationship with colleagues she is not stable, and most of the time she risks breaking, also because of her out of line and exaggerated character. To aggravate an already precarious situation there is the severe and feared head of the office Asase, who, at the expense of an unsociable character, would only like to be loved by his employees. The only friend the protagonist can rely on (even if gossip) is Takoyama, who considers Tai like a secondary character in a story: he is not handsome or handsome, and he is unlucky.

The employee, however, does not break down easily: when he manages to conquer the woman he has loved since high school, he understands that he can give a turning point in one's life.

With these intentions, he tries to change his attitude with colleagues too, but every attempt to become a different person turns against him: he always exaggerates, thus aggravating an already unstable relationship. Furthermore, his way of acting does not allow him to help others, always creating circumstances that more often than not take an unexpected turn. Actions and consequences are also reflected negatively on his private life.

In short words this is Business Fish: a series in six episodes, divided into two short self-contained episodes (for a total of 12), which follows the daily life of Tai Uowaki, who struggles between work, free time, and social life, with absurd moments , which degenerate and manage to mess up and ruin its existence even more. All this is accompanied by a lackluster humor that forcedly seeks laughter, instead creating a pitiful atmosphere of embarrassment.

A fish out of water

From the beginning we understood how Business Fish was a series to follow only to relax, without seeking a hidden morality and meaning, net, however, of having to accept some (too many) compromises, in order not to completely ruin the vision.

It is difficult to talk about the Business Fish narrative sector, because it is completely absent. In the introductory episode, the presence of a cloth is perceived, which gradually becomes more and more frivolous and is barely mentioned: the plot is devoid of thickness and cannot convey the right emotions to continue the vision. It is easy to think that the warp is just a simple pretext to introduce and justify a bizarre and paradoxical protagonist and contexts. In each episode we see Tai face everyday problems, from work to love, and try to solve them to change his life, but with his way of acting he often exaggerates excessively and loses the right path, frustrating every effort. For this reason, we see, for example, times when he wants to avoid being seen as a harasser and discriminator against women, limiting social relationships; but in the end, with a confusing round of words, the situation turns inexplicably upside down, taking a completely strange turn, to the point of accusing the other colleagues of a particular form of racism towards fish.

In this regard, we have had the feeling that the humor used seems to deal with such lightness as extremely light mobbing and harassment in the workplace. Most of the time, Tai's obsession with proving to be a prominent secondary character almost always leads him to be at the center of meaningless events, which further complicate his life and that of the people around him.

The situations that are created are characterized by a humor that cannot tear a laugh and sometimes even tries to force it, but the result is more than tragic: in front of some jokes, we experienced the same sensations that we perceive when we listen to a poor cold. In their simplicity, however, some mini-stories manage to be interesting (such as the episode on the exchange of bodies between the various characters), even if they do not enrich a weak script starting; with the expedient of short stories, we have a way of getting to know the character of Tai better.

Towards the closing lines, the plot seems to become more linear, and tries to materialize, but continues to have little impact.

In fact, the script offers apparently related events, showing how Tai's life is becoming positive, but ours, fearing that the bubble of happiness may burst at any moment, acts as usual, guided by its self-destructive character : turns everything upside down again, but when he seems to have lost what he loved most, he realizes that he has always been the main character of his story. Although the script is not very engaging and poorly constructed, the various characters are well managed in their own small way: Takoyama, who would like to be a faithful friend, but does not hesitate to gossip about others, was also Tai himself; Isono she looks like a sweet and gentle worker, but when she has to take revenge on the unfortunate salaryman she appears subtle and perfidious. Although they are well characterized, there is no evolution of the main cast, but knowing the type of nonsense production, it is clear that the intent of the authors was not to offer charismatic characters, who could change with the progress of the events.

In addition to trying to relax with a small comedy, Business Fish makes fun of the figure salaryman, which in recent years has often been seen with a negative meaning, even if the result obtained is not commendable: the events alternate between the office, a izakaya (a small place where they serve alcohol and food), and a clothes shop / bar, some of the typical places that the average Japanese worker attends.

Precisely with the choice of these specific locations, it is noted how the authors would have liked to paint with humor the tiring working life of the office workers; but a script seasoned with an extravagant atmosphere (starting from the appearance of the protagonist) and not very credible, and an absent comedy is far from offering any type of moral and ethical reflection on the salaryman and his working condition.

Innovation is not everything

After seeing only the first few minutes of Business Fish, we were struck by the bad visual quality of the CGI, convinced, however, that it was limited only to small segments. Unfortunately, we had to change our mind right away. As we said at the beginning, Business Fish is made with motion capture, so the voice actors interpret the respective characters, but aside from the curiosity for the novelty, we cannot fully approve the work done on the technical sector.

We are aware that this is an experiment, and some imperfections were inevitable (especially if the production costs were low), but we would have expected greater attention in the visual rendering.

The character design is affected by a 3D CGI that is too dated, imperfect and spartan to be a 2019 production: the stroke is excessively squared, and the animations are woody; often in some shots it is possible to notice unpleasant interpenetrations. Although they should not catch the eye, as part of the background of the scenarios, the extras are identical to each other and loop the same actions.

Perhaps what most surprised us about the visual style is the interaction of the actors with the surrounding environment, partly also due to the use of the mocap: the objects that make up the setting (chairs, tables, computers, and smartphones) seem to be hairpieces, as if the characters weren't really using them.

To contrast with a poor computer graphics, there is a classic design, without animations, used for the representation of Tai's fantasies: in its simplicity, the manual style is a more valid alternative to an excessively coarse CGI. After seeing the work done on the artistic sector, we cannot help but wonder if it would not have been appropriate to put aside the mocap, for a CGI careful or for a classic trait.