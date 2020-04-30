Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch has a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fact that Burnout Paradise Remastered would come to Nintendo Switch was completely official since the last Nintendo Direct. However, since then there has been a lot of speculation regarding the release date, which was not announced on that streaming.

Now, Electronic Arts and Nintendo have confirmed that this Criterion Games remaster will arrive in the hybrid from June 19, 2020. Of course, it will not only do so in digital format (eShop) but also in physical format. In any case, its sale price will be 49.99 euros.

In addition, as indicated in Gematsu, it has been confirmed that the game is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. On the other hand, they have published a small description so that users know what exactly they will find in this version for Switch. This has been divided into three points. You can see them, one by one, below.

The ultimate Burnout Paradise experience: Wreak havoc in Paradise City on the go with Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch! Completely remastered and meticulously recreated, Burnout Paradise Remastered offers the complete original game with eight downloadable content packs, including the Cops and Robbers, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island bundle with new locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover. The ultimate driving scenario: Forget the rulebook as you blast a path of speed and destruction in Paradise City. Make your way through traffic and dominate the roads in adrenaline-fueled online races and social challenges with up to eight other players, or pass the controller (or console) in a local party game. Full throttle graphics: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch with a range of technology enhancements, immerse yourself in an open world view at 60 glorious frames per second, high-resolution textures, and pinch-and-pull-style map controls (with the touchscreen)

In short, it will be the first time that you can enjoy a game in the series on a Nintendo console. And also, if we do not take into account the portable deliveries that PSP received in its day, it would also be the first delivery that can be enjoyed on a laptop. Of course the first with a technical section like this.