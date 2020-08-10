Burn The Witch will also arrive on the Viz Media platform

Share it:

Tite Kubo is close to returning to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with his new publication, Burn The Witch. The debut of the work is set for August 24, and the US publisher Viz Media has announced its publication in English.

Unfortunately, the serialization will be quite short, counting only four chapters. The first will consist of 57 total pages and, if we were to make an assumption about the entire duration of the publication, an abundant month should be a correct estimate.

Reading the chapters on the Viz Media platform will incur the cost of a subscription, however in our country it is not yet possible to access it, so the easiest alternative is the corresponding Shueisha service.

Fortunately – thanks to MangaPlus – the chapters will be released in conjunction with Japan, and will be available free of charge for reading in both English and Spanish. As for a hypothetical exit in Italy, for now there has been no communication on the matter. It is clear, however, that the popularity of Bleach will represent a significant propellant for local publishing houses.

