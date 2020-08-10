Entertainment

Burn The Witch will also arrive on the Viz Media platform

August 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Tite Kubo is close to returning to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with his new publication, Burn The Witch. The debut of the work is set for August 24, and the US publisher Viz Media has announced its publication in English.

Unfortunately, the serialization will be quite short, counting only four chapters. The first will consist of 57 total pages and, if we were to make an assumption about the entire duration of the publication, an abundant month should be a correct estimate.

Reading the chapters on the Viz Media platform will incur the cost of a subscription, however in our country it is not yet possible to access it, so the easiest alternative is the corresponding Shueisha service.

Fortunately – thanks to MangaPlus – the chapters will be released in conjunction with Japan, and will be available free of charge for reading in both English and Spanish. As for a hypothetical exit in Italy, for now there has been no communication on the matter. It is clear, however, that the popularity of Bleach will represent a significant propellant for local publishing houses.

READ:  ONE PIECE: a curious detail on Hody Jones' genitals

Available The first teaser trailer of the anime of Burn The Witch the new series by Tite Kubo. Burn The Witch: the new anime from the creator of Bleach is shown in a first key visual.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.