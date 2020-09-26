Burn the Witch, Tite Kubo on the upcoming anime: “Yes, I collaborated and I’m satisfied”

Recently, the famous author Tite Kubo has answered one of the questions that have been plaguing Bleach fans for months, linked precisely to his involvement in the production of the new anime Burn The Witch. Apparently fans can sleep peacefully, as Tite Kubo said he was “extremely satisfied with the final result”.

Specifically, the author stated the following: “I contributed to the production on all fronts until I was satisfied. I drew and shared many storyboards and as many designs, checked the script, supervised the project and participated in auditions for the dubbing cast. Thanks to the passion of the director and the rest of the staff, we were able to do a great job. I hope the fans enjoy the final result and enjoy the anime“.

We remind you that Burn the Witch will soon arrive in Japanese cinemas as a single 60-minute OVA, while in the West the adaptation will consist of three episodes, distributed by Crunchyroll Italia. The release date is set for October 2, 2020.

For those who do not know, the synopsis of the work reads as follows: “Most deaths in London often depend on dragons, fantastic but invisible creatures. Only a few people can adequately deal with these dragons, i.e. the inhabitants of Reverse London, who can see dragons instead. Despite their presence, only some of them are witches and sorcerers strong enough to face them. The protagonists of the story are two witches, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, as well as agents in charge of defense from Wing Bind (WB), an organization dedicated to the management of dragons. Their mission is to protect and control the dragons for the good of all.“

