Burn the Witch: the volume disappears from the Shueisha catalog, what happens?

September 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Tite Kubo is back and he did it by showing us the western part of the historical world of Bleach. The adventures of Burn the Witch take place in Reverse London, a miniseries published in Weekly Shonen Jump which will then be transposed into anime by Studio Colorido. The film will also arrive on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles in October.

It was also to be published around the same time il volume di Burn the Witch, originally scheduled by Shueisha for October 2. The list of the names of the tankobons that would arrive next month was released several weeks ago. However, in the last few days there seems to have been some variation on the part of the publisher.

As reported by the Twitter account Weekly Shonen Jump, which we remember is not official but managed by fans, the volume of Burn the Witch has been removed from the official October Jump release list. The title seems to have completely disappeared and may not even appear on the November list.

At this point it is necessary to make some considerations: the volume of Burn the Witch was inserted in October in such a way that it could be released in conjunction with the animated film; plus the one coming out in October was marked as “first”, almost as if there would be a sequel in the future. It is not yet known whether this change really took place or if the cancellation was a simple printing error.

All that remains is to wait for some Shueisha release or wait until the end of the month when the covers of the volumes coming out in October will be revealed, and there we will definitely know if there will be a Burn the Witch tankobon.

