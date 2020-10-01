Burn the Witch: the new poster to celebrate the anime arrives on Jump

Tite Kubo’s return with Burn the Witch took place last month, at least as far as the comic side is concerned. In fact Shueisha has scheduled both the first volume written and drawn by the historian Bleach mangaka than an animated film passed through the hands of the Colorido studio. And this latest production is about to arrive.

Burn the Witch is scheduled on Crunchyroll for October 2nd. The platform will publish internationally the new work of the mangaka which has certainly generated great anticipation in the public, in particular towards long-time Bleach fans. Noel, Ninny and Balgo will be involved in a strange situation in Reverse London where the fight with the dragons continues.

To better advertise the arrival both in Japan and internationally, Weekly Shonen Jump shared a new poster designed by Tite Kubo on issue 44 of the magazine. Although the work is no longer in progress, at least for the moment since Burn the Witch will soon return with a season 2, great attention is paid to the project.

Below, in the still low quality image, we see one yellow background where Noel and Ninny stand out in the foreground, while in the background you can see the poor and mistreated Balgo. The witches are ready for the return to the big stage.