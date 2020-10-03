Burn the Witch: the author of Bleach returns to the small screen, here are the reactions of the fans

After several years behind the stage, Tite Kubo, Bleach’s dad, is back to take back the limelight with a new project entitled Burn the Witch. The reception towards his new work was extraordinary to the point that the sensei and the publisher decided by mutual agreement to open the doors to a sequel.

The success of Burn the Witch has roots already a few years ago, on the occasion of the debut of the self-concluding chapter on Wekly Shonen Jump which convinced Shueisha to propose a manga miniseries. However, the audience drawn to him by the return of Kubo sensei was extraordinary to the point that the author could not help but announce a sequel to Burn the Witch at the end of the first season.

In any case, yesterday the animated counterpart of the project also made its debut, a film divided into three episodes, which had the opportunity to amaze fans thanks to a notable technical sector. In this regard, we remind you that you can deepen the artistic and narrative quality of the anime in our special on Burn the Witch.

At the bottom of the news we took the opportunity to bring you some of the funniest reactions from fans, originally collected by Comic Book, at the debut of the series. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Tite Kubo’s return to the small screen, were you satisfied? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.