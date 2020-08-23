Entertainment

Burn The Witch: Noel and Ninnie jump into action in the new spectacular trailer

August 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The new work by Tite Kubo, father of Bleach, Burn The Witch , has finally shown itself with the launch trailer, and with a splendid new key art. Published today, the presentation video of the mini series immediately received a good response from fans, who did not hesitate to discuss it.

The clip presented us in general the story that we are going to follow within a very particular setting, a specific part of the United Kingdom where we will see the two protagonists, make use of their magical powers to maintain an apparent sense of peace.

Suddenly threatened by the arrival of huge dragons, humanity will find itself in trouble, and it will be up to Noel and Ninnie to intervene directly. The sequences shown, characterized by a very high quality, give us hope for the new project, which will debut in Japan on October 2. According to what was stated by the production studio, the series will consist of 3 episodes.

Regarding the arrival of the series in countries outside of Asia, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episodes, as reported in the post by WSJ_manga, which you find at the bottom of the news, so fans of Kubo’s works will not have to wait for an adaptation in their language.

We also remind you that the first chapter of Burn The Witch is already available on MangaPlus, and we leave you to our review of the one shot Burn The Witch, the original idea behind the miniseries.

