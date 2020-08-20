Burn the Witch: new visual and debut date for the animated film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now everything is ready for the return of Tite Kubo on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump through the debut of his new work, Burn the Witch. As usual, the insiders have already begun to bring forward the magazine's material, including some information about the film adaptation planned for this year.

After several years of absence from the flagship magazine of the house Shueisha, the father of Bleach is finally ready to return with a new serialization. Even if his return won't last long, as the manga is expected to end within 4 chapters, each issue of the series will have to contain more tables than usual. In this regard, the first two episodes of Burn the Witch will contain more than 90 tables overall, well more than the 18 pages usually available.

In any case, in the past few hours, the insiders have started sharing the first details from the new issue of Jump online, starting with the color pages of the new manga by Kubo up to the news on the animated adaptation of the manga of the same name. Together with a promotional poster, the same one that you can see at the bottom of the news, it has been confirmed that the film will debut in Japan on October 2nd with a distribution of about two weeks. On the same day, a special version of the film with some modified scenes will debut on Amazon Video and Hikari TV. Finally, in the next few hours, the staff will release a new promotional trailer for the highly anticipated feature film.