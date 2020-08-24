Entertainment

Burn the Witch: l’anime arriva in simulcast in Italia per Crunchyroll

August 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
After several years away from the bad weather of a weekly serialization under the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, Bleach’s dad is finally back on the magazine with a new miniseries, Burn the Witch, which will even enjoy a television adaptation expected to debut in the coming months.

Already from late yesterday afternoon, chapter 1 of Burn the Witch was shown on Manga Plus, the official portal of Shueisha dedicated to streaming manga. Soon after, the official website of the anime adaptation simultaneously released a new promotional trailer which show brief moments of action by Noel and Ninnie, the two heroines of the opera. The dealer Crunchyrollin addition, it announced the acquisition of the anime’s streaming rights also in Italy through the simulcast formula. The series divided into three episodes for the overseas market, in fact, will debut next October 2 in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film in Japan.

Finally, Crunchyroll Italia describes the plot of the work as follows: “Most deaths in London often depend on dragons, fantastic but invisible creatures. Only a few people can adequately deal with these dragons, aka the inhabitants of Reverse London, who can see dragons instead. Despite their presence, only some of them are witches and sorcerers strong enough to face them. The protagonists of the story are two witches, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, as well as agents in charge of defense from Wing Bind (WB), an organization dedicated to the management of dragons. Their mission is to protect and control the dragons for the good of all.

And you, instead, are you curious to discover the new anime from the author of Bleach? Let us know with a comment below.

