Burn the Witch: how many pages will the chapters of the new manga by Tite Kubo have?

There are now a few days left for Tite Kubo's return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a more or less regular serialization of Burn The Witch. The new manga by the author of Bleach will last just 4 chapters, confirming the "mini-series" nature of the comic. But how will the sensei manage to create a short story in a few numbers?

As the latest leaks had anticipated, Burn the Witch will debut on August 24, or exactly in a week even if presumably we will be able to know the contents of the first release through the usual spoilers. In any case, the short format of the manga has raised some doubts regarding the story that Kubo sensei has in mind to create, especially for a matter of narration.

Therefore, it is highly likely that the author will opt for one longer length for each chapter, significantly increasing the 18 canonical tables made available by Jump for a weekly episode of a manga magazine. The insiders have already had the opportunity to find out the duration of the first two chapters, 57 and 34 pages respectively, underlining the increased trend for the short manga. Furthermore, this would help the mangaka himself to optimize the short time to make a satisfying story worthy of the name of its author.

And you, instead, what do you expect from Burn the Witch? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.