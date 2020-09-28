Burn the Witch debuts on October 2nd, the latest teaser introduces a new character

A few days separate us from the debut of Burn the Witch, the anime set in the Bleach universe based on the manga of the same name Tite Kubo. The miniseries will consist of just three episodes and will also boast the introduction of new characters; one of these, Bruno Bangnyfe, was recently shown in a brand new teaser trailer.

Fans who approach the series without first reading the manga will learn about Bruno from time to time. In the clip visible at the bottom, it is revealed that he is an extremely powerful man, and that will work with the protagonists Ninnie and Noel to take down a huge dragon.

We remind you once again that in our peninsula Burn the Witch will be broadcast by Crunchyroll Italia, while in Japan the three episodes will be combined and screened in cinemas. Finally, Crunchyroll Italia describes the plot of the work as follows: “Most deaths in London often depend on dragons, fantastic but invisible creatures. Only a few people can adequately deal with these dragons, i.e. the inhabitants of Reverse London, who can see dragons instead. Despite their presence, only some of them are witches and sorcerers strong enough to face them. The protagonists of the story are two witches, Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, as well as agents in charge of defense from Wing Bind (WB), an organization dedicated to the management of dragons. Their mission is to protect and control the dragons for the good of all“.

What do you think of it? Will you follow the miniseries? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for more information on the work, instead, we recommend that you take a look at our review of the Burn the Witch manga.