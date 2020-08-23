Burn the Witch debuts on MangaPlus: Noel and Ninnie strike in chapter 1

Share it:

Tite Kubo ritorna su Weekly Shonen Jump. After completing the serialization of Bleach, the mangaka partially retired from the scene to pack the Burn the Witch oneshot in 2018. A couple of years later, that oneshot becomes a four-chapter miniseries that has just made its debut on MangaPlus in English and Spanish.

The first chapter of Burn the Witch opens with color pages that show us those characters known in the self-contained story, namely Noel, Ninny and Balgo. This adventure therefore takes place after the events that were told a couple of years ago. After a brief reintroduction of the two protagonists Noel e Ninny, let’s go back to the Wing Bind, where we also review Balgo and Osushi.

The duo is causing an uproar because Osushi is out of control, but the two witches manage to calm the situation. However, the little monster had gone mad due to the danger of the vicinity: a dragon in fact attacks shortly after Balgo. The creature is not only more leathery than expected but it turns out also be a dark dragon who sets the area on fire, launching an emergency.

While Noel and Ninny try to keep the situation under control, the Wing Bind leaders observe the situation from their room. The presentation of all the members and of the chief Wolfgang warn that the reason for the appearance of a black dragon in London after almost a century is caused by the presence of Balgo in the area. For this it will have to disappear. Burn the Witch will return with Chapter 2 next week.