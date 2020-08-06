Entertainment

Burn the Witch coming soon: here is the publication date and duration of the Tite Kubo manga

August 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
For several months it has been announced that on Weekly Shonen Jump will debut Burn the Witch, new manga by Tite Kubo, former author of Bleach. The miniseries will then be joined in the fall by an animated film by the Colorido studio that will likely adapt the adventures of Ninnie and Noel that we will read in the manga.

But so far we did not know the arrival date of Burn the Witch. We knew that the debut was scheduled for summer 2020 and, with the latest information, we finally have a certain date. The number 36-37 of Weekly Shonen Jump whose content has already been leaked has informed fans that Burn the Witch will debut in two weeks, in issue 38 of the magazine, scheduled for Monday 24 August.

In addition, the duration of the manga has also been confirmed. We already knew that Kubo's work would be a miniseries and in fact fans will be able to follow it for four chapters. Burn the Witch will therefore last about a month which will then allow Shueisha to collect this content in a single volume to be published in the coming months.

The story will arrive on MangaPlus in English and Spanish simultaneously with the Japanese releases. Are you ready for the return of Tite Kubo on Weekly Shonen Jump with this miniseries?

