Burn the Witch: comes the anime based on the new manga by Tite Kubo

Waiting for the animated transposition of the final Bleach saga, we can admire on the small screen the anime taken from the new work of Tite Kubo: Burn the Witch is a shonen with an urban fantasy flavor that initially landed in the form of a one-shot in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 and subsequently returned to publications with four chapters, which close a sort of first season of Burn the Witch.

Dragons, witches and tsundere

Reality and fantasy merge, the London we all know mingles with one Occult London. In the latter live the people who can see dragons – we do not yet know according to which rules – creatures of grotesque entities that in the past caused 72% of deaths in the London Facade. Based on these facts, to protect both man and dragons, in 1609 the “Law prohibiting contact with dragonsthe “and offenders are punished with a hundred years in prison or, even worse, with the death penalty.

Later we also get to know the two protagonists of the anime, intent on hunting magical creatures. The two girls have totally opposite characters: on the one hand we find the blonde Ninny Spangcole, 2nd protection officer of the Wing Bind (abbreviated to WB) in the wizarding world and idol in the normal world. Ninny is the greater witch of the two even if her character does not show it at all, perfectly reproducing the stereotype of the tsundere who lives for prestige and pride.

On the other side Noel niihashi 1st WB security officer and common London student, much quieter and more peaceful, albeit with a strong interest in money. Both are responsible for the only civilian in the whole kingdom that can come into contact with dragons, as she holds the role of Dragonclad. He is Balgo Parks, a human always in trouble due to his immaturity in taking care of his Dragon-dog Osushi.

Due to her particular Dragonclad attitude, she represents a real magnet for dragons and problems that the two witches will have to periodically solve, which also happened in the continuation of the episode, where the two heroines will be chased throughout the city by a Dark Dragon.

Balgo’s existence is not appreciated by the supreme decision-making body of the WB precisely because of its tendency to create, even if unintentionally, havoc in the city. His life is perpetually at risk and the episode ends leaving the viewer with a sense of incompleteness about the fate of an overwhelming character with a good effect. cliffhanger.

Studio Colorido: young yes, but with enormous potential

The Colorido studio it surprises above all on the visual level, giving life to a very faithful transposition of the first chapter of the manga by Tite Kubo. The technical sector, although not perfect, still manages to be satisfactory, both in terms of aesthetics and sound.

The vision alternates between a traditional animation style and the use of computer graphics, sometimes contaminating the two techniques with mostly pleasant results and well-made animations. Despite the absence of an opening, which very often represents the beating heart of an anime production, the music and sound effects are excellent, conveying the sensations of a lively and intriguing imagination.