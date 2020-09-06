Burn the Witch chapter 3: the battle of Noel and Ninny goes live

Share it:

The short adventures of Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole in Burn the Witch continue. The miniseries of Tite Kubo has come alive with chapter 2. In fact, after the presentation of the two protagonists and the power of Balgo, as well as the world of Reverse London and the differences between dragons, the threat to the poor boy becomes concrete.

After a color page that sees Noel and Ninny spend an afternoon in peace and reading, we return to the most vibrant and aggressive atmospheres in history. Burn the Witch 3 begins with Sullivan Squire, one of the Wing Bind Top Horns, and former director Billy Banks.

We then return to the battle in central London where, after a small confrontation, Bruno Bangnyfe calls his parents and warns that it is possible to capture Balgo, at that moment in the crowd waiting for the two witches. But Bruno gets angry at the words of Noel, who runs to save Balgo thanks to his magic wand. At the same time, Ninny comes up behind Bruno which reacts violently and disarms the opponent.

But Noel comes back in time to hit the opponent with a double blow. The battle, however, ends with this exchange of blows as Ninny takes the opportunity to take away Macy, leaving however the dragon Ellie in the building, and Noel who runs away with Balgo. Behind them, Bruno gets mad at the situation and summons a dark dragon.

After hearing the story of Ellie and Macy, the group is joined by Bruno riding his dark dragon who communicates that Balgo must be captured. Chapter 4 will be the last and will arrive next week with 55 pages, and that should conclude the first volume of Burn the Witch.