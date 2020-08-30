Burn the Witch chapter 2 is on MangaPlus: what fate for Balgo and the two witches?

Share it:

Burn the Witch has finally made its debut on MangaPlus after months and months of waiting. In fact, you will remember that online broadcast where Shueisha announced a miniseries written and drawn by Tite Kubo, together with an animated feature film by the Colorido studio and which will arrive on Crunchyroll in the coming months.

In the first chapter of Burn the Witch we have again made the acquaintance of Ninny, Noel and especially Balgo. The boy who became Dragonclad is apparently in danger from his condition and the Top Horns of the Reverse London Magic Division are preparing something to eliminate him.

After the incident with the black dragon, we learn of some background concerning Ninny’s band and another of its members, Macy, who has left the group. But something dark seems to lurk in the shadows while on television the gossip speaks ill of the witch. Meanwhile, Kubo introduces us to the world of Reverse London which makes use of white dragons in everyday life.

Even though it is Saturday, the two witches in Burn the Witch are assigned the task of finding a dragon in the western section of Reverse London and, by orders from above, Balgo must go with them. Upon reaching the site, an explosion in the distance suggests that the building of the Realist company has been attacked. Arrived on the spot, Ninny discovers that Macy is behind this explosion, who wants to destroy the building in order to destroy the one in real London as well, since each building is connected with the other London counterpart.

While Noel steps in to try and save the day, an attack on the top of the building hits Ninny who was flying over his dragon. Behind the fuss is Bruno Bangnyfe, the head of the body of the magic circle. Burn the Witch will return with Chapter 3 next week on MangaPlus.