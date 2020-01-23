Burn the Witch: a rumor wants an OAV in preparation for the Bleach spin-off

Share it:

Tite Kubo is a mangaka who inevitably draws attention to himself for every announcement concerning him. After the end of the long-lived and very famous Bleach, the mangaka has not often dedicated himself to new projects. His pause stopped momentarily with the self-contained chapter Burn the Witch, published in 2018 on Weekly Shonen Jump.

Despite its nature, Burn the Witch has been enjoyed by fans which however saw a potential future for the Bleach franchise, being this chapter related to the original work. A few years after its publication, strange rumors are emerging on the net about the possibility of an animation of the title.

YonkouProductions launched a rather eloquent phrase on Twitter, then taken from other names in the manga and anime insider network: Burn the Witch has an OVA in the works. The rumor is far from confirmed, therefore it must be taken with pliers, but if true it could also open up a new world for the Bleach franchise.

After the anime ended, fans of Bleach they were disappointed that they could not enjoy a transposition of the whole history of the last twenty volumes. However, the work of Tite Kubo she is so famous that her fandom is clamoring for a new anime for Bleach all the time. Will this be the right time?