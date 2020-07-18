Entertainment

Burn the Witch: a clue confirms the arrival of the manga in August?

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Weekly Shonen Jump is going through a difficult period. After the greetings of The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer, accompanied by that of Ghost Inn – Yuna's Inn, now the home magazine Shueisha must also face the end of Haikyu. But to put a piece could think of the miniseries by Tite Kubo, Burn the Witch.

The work will also be available on MangaPlus, certifying how much the author is appreciated and expected despite the short nature of the manga. But how long will the wait last? After the announcement in March it had been known that Burn the Witch would arrive in summer 2020. The season has been over for a month and Weekly Shonen Jump has already made four new series debut, but Kubo's work was not among them.

However, a hidden clue on the Weekly Shonen Jump website may have anticipated the short-term arrival of the work. Already in August we may be able to see Burn the Witch given that some stickers were presented in a hidden section of the site. In addition, one of the aforementioned Weekly Shonen Jump series with special products has been kept secret on the web page. In short, Shueisha wants to use the work of Kubo to stop the bleeding of fans that there has been for these four conclusions one after the other.

Will Burn the Witch make the magazine take a breath? And what story do you expect from Kubo's short manga?

