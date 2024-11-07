Burgess’s Detective Journey: A Bittersweet Milestone in Chicago’s Latest Episode

Marina Squerciati’s character Kim Burgess has finally achieved her detective status on “Chicago P.D.”—but the promotion comes with unexpected complications that could reshape the show’s dynamics.

In the latest episode of “Chicago P.D.” Season 12, viewers witnessed Burgess’s journey through the detective qualification process. While she sailed through the written and oral exams, the real challenge came during her ride-along with Detective Suarez, requested by Chief Reid.

The promotion story took an unexpected turn when Reid made a surprising move. Despite Burgess’s decision to gain experience elsewhere before returning to intelligence, Reid exercised his authority to keep her in Voight’s unit. This decision has cast a shadow over what should have been a career highlight for Burgess.

“It definitely tainted it,” Squerciati revealed in a recent interview. “While she’ll tell Makayla that mommy made it and she’s a strong, badass woman, the reality is more complex. Behind closed doors with Adam, she’s devastated about how it all played out.”

The episode highlighted the complex relationship between Burgess and Sergeant Voight. While some officers, like Erin Lindsay and Hailey Upton, developed father-figure relationships with Voight, Burgess sees their connection differently. “I don’t want to be his confidant,” Squerciati explained. “They respect each other and like each other, but it’s a unique dynamic.”

Looking ahead, fans can expect intriguing developments in several areas:

Plans are underway for Burgess and Ruzek’s wedding, with discussions hinting at possible exotic locations like Belize.

Family Drama: The return of Ruzek’s father, Disco Bob, is expected to significantly disrupt their relationship.

New Team Dynamics: The promotion of Burgess will challenge the established hierarchy within intelligence.

Political Tension: Chief Reid’s involvement suggests upcoming conflicts that could affect the entire unit.

The promotion storyline ties into larger themes of power, politics, and loyalty within the Chicago Police Department. Detective Suarez pointed out that Voight’s protective nature might have sheltered his team, raising questions about their ability to navigate department politics.

“You can try and avoid politics in CPD, but politics will find you,” Squerciati noted, reflecting on her character’s situation. This reality check comes at a crucial time for Burgess, who must now balance her new role with existing relationships and responsibilities.

The changes aren’t just professional; they’re personal too. Burgess’s relationship with Ruzek continues to evolve, with their upcoming wedding adding another layer of complexity to their dynamic. The return of Ruzek’s father promises to test their relationship further.

“Chicago P.D.” continues to air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, with each episode bringing new challenges for the newly promoted detective and her colleagues in the Intelligence Unit.