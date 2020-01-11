Entertainment

Burger King Gift Joker Burgers

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Three months after its premiere, ‘Joker’Is still present so we do not forget Joaquin Phoenix in the middle of the awards season. Luckily for Todd Phillips and company, it is the fans of the film themselves who are allowing headlines to appear on the film almost daily.

These followers have also been responsible for certain inconveniences among the Bronx neighbors, especially for those who pass near the already mythical stairs in which Arthur Fleck It marks a dance that its enthusiasts are wishing to emulate.

To alleviate this problem, and get viral again with a fun campaign, Burger King just published a campaign that will give a Whopper to all Bronx residents that include the KINGSTAIRS code in their order for UberEats.

"We know that clowns can be annoying”, Point in their announcement referring to Joker and, well, since they are, to the competition mascot, the now disappeared Ronald McDonald.

READ:  Harley Quinn Merry Christmas Message

Having won the Golden Globes corresponding to the protagonist interpretation in a dramatic film of Joaquin Phoenix and to the original soundtrack of Hildur Guðnadóttir, and with eleven nominations for the already officially American BAFTA, the origin of the clown prince of the crime continues to add points to be one of the possible protagonists of the closing of the season of awards with the occasional golden statuette.

Joker stairs location

Warner Bros

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.