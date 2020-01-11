Burger King Gift Joker Burgers

Share it:

Three months after its premiere, ‘Joker’Is still present so we do not forget Joaquin Phoenix in the middle of the awards season. Luckily for Todd Phillips and company, it is the fans of the film themselves who are allowing headlines to appear on the film almost daily.

These followers have also been responsible for certain inconveniences among the Bronx neighbors, especially for those who pass near the already mythical stairs in which Arthur Fleck It marks a dance that its enthusiasts are wishing to emulate.

To alleviate this problem, and get viral again with a fun campaign, Burger King just published a campaign that will give a Whopper to all Bronx residents that include the KINGSTAIRS code in their order for UberEats.

"We know that clowns can be annoying”, Point in their announcement referring to Joker and, well, since they are, to the competition mascot, the now disappeared Ronald McDonald.

Having won the Golden Globes corresponding to the protagonist interpretation in a dramatic film of Joaquin Phoenix and to the original soundtrack of Hildur Guðnadóttir, and with eleven nominations for the already officially American BAFTA, the origin of the clown prince of the crime continues to add points to be one of the possible protagonists of the closing of the season of awards with the occasional golden statuette.