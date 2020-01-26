Entertainment

'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' surpasses 'Klaus' and takes the Animation Goya

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Adapting Fermín Solís' comic, 'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth' tells the exciting real story of how the most admired filmmaker in the history of Spanish cinema, Luis Buñuel, managed to continue his career. After triumphing with 'An Andalusian dog', his failure with 'The Golden Age' left him without money to continue his career. But everything changed with a lottery ticket. This story, about how the Aragonese managed to shoot the essential 'Las hurdes' is precisely what makes up the film by Salvador Simó Busom who has won the award for Best Animated Film these Goya 2020. The Spanish film adds this award to the one achieved in the European Film Awards, where it was already distinguished as the best animated film.

Among his rivals was 'Elcano and Magallanes, the first round the world', by Ángel Alonso and, especially, 'Klaus', by Sergio Pablo. The latter will compete on February 7 at the Oscars for winning the Best Animated Film award, beating hits like 'The Lion King' or 'Frozen 2'.

READ:  a solvent reboot supported by its cast and a disturbing atmosphere

buñuel and the maze of goya turtles

The film's producer team picked up the Goya.

GTRES / Jesus Briones

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.