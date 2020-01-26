'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' surpasses 'Klaus' and takes the Animation Goya

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Adapting Fermín Solís' comic, 'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth' tells the exciting real story of how the most admired filmmaker in the history of Spanish cinema, Luis Buñuel, managed to continue his career. After triumphing with 'An Andalusian dog', his failure with 'The Golden Age' left him without money to continue his career. But everything changed with a lottery ticket. This story, about how the Aragonese managed to shoot the essential 'Las hurdes' is precisely what makes up the film by Salvador Simó Busom who has won the award for Best Animated Film these Goya 2020. The Spanish film adds this award to the one achieved in the European Film Awards, where it was already distinguished as the best animated film.

Among his rivals was 'Elcano and Magallanes, the first round the world', by Ángel Alonso and, especially, 'Klaus', by Sergio Pablo. The latter will compete on February 7 at the Oscars for winning the Best Animated Film award, beating hits like 'The Lion King' or 'Frozen 2'.