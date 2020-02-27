Bungie will eliminate the loot payment boxes in Destiny 2

Share it:

The tenth season of Destiny 2 It is the one chosen by Bungie to get rid of the loot boxes that can be paid with real money and that in this game are called Engrama Luminoso.

In the last entry of the official blog of Bungie the director of the game, Luke Smith, said that they will eliminate the possibility of acquiring luminous engrams with real money. These random content packages offered only cosmetic rewards such as gestures, equipment paints and the like.

For season 10 we will have finished with the Luminous Engrams as objects to buy. We want players to know how much something costs before buying it. The Light Engrams do not respect this principle and therefore we will not sell them anymore in Eververso, although they will still be on the free rewards list of the season pass.

By these statements it seems that the only way we will have to obtain this type of packages with several random cosmetics will be playing and leveling up in the free season pass.

This does not mean that you cannot buy enough things in the game with real money. From the paid season pass to the many cosmetics that can be purchased with silver (the premium currency of the game) in Eververso individually.

The loot payment boxes have been the subject of one of the great controversies in recent years since in 2017 this financing model got out of hand with the premiere of Star Wars Battlefront 2, moment from which it began to denounce the situation and began to legislate in many countries on its implementation and regulation. It has been banned even in many places in and outside Europe to sell this type of random content.