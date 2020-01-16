Bungie sells Destiny t-shirts to help with fires in Australia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the break between Bungie and Activision, both companies continue to share lines of thought and have been among the first to join fighting the terrible fires that are ravaging Australia. Destiny's parents have announced that in the coming days they will launch an exclusive t-shirt with game motifs that will allocate all its benefits to the country's rescue and conservation forces. Its design and final price will be announced on January 16, when they go on sale in Bungie Store, where it will be available until February 18, 2020. Half of what they earn with them will be donated to WIRES, the largest animal rescue organization in Australia, while the other half will go to the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales, an area especially hit by fires.

"The news coming from Australia is devastating," he said. Christine Edwards, executive director of the Bungie Foundation, which dates back to 1991 and has become a common name in the struggle for these types of causes. "Many people have lost their homes, firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis and it is estimated that hundreds of millions of animals have been victims of fire. In the past, again and again you have been Guardians of others in times of need. Earthquakes in Haiti, Japan and Nepal, hurricanes Katrina and Harvey … now it's time to help Australia".

Call of Duty also contributes

This gesture adds to what Activision had last weekend, by announcing downloadable content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which will also allocate all its benefits to fire fighting. A DLC that is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is called "Outback Relief Pack"and is priced at 1,800 Call of Duty Points (approximately 15 euros). Originally suggested by the player community itself, it can be purchased until January 31 and includes the following contents:

Aspect of D-Day Operator – Fugitive.

AX-50 Legendary Precision Rifle Plane – Big Game

Weapon Amulet – Koala

Weapon Sticker – Strive More

Business Card – Armament Design

D-Day Operator Phrase – Hungry

Shot of Operator D-Day – Apalear y Acuchillar

1 Level Omission for the Battle Pass

Source I Bungie.net